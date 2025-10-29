A 33-year-old man has been fined £400 for possession of 1.6 grams of cannabis.
Paul Bannan admitted two counts of possessing the class B drug.
A third charge of being involved in importing the drug, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to the Isle of Man Post Office sorting office on June 3, after a report of a suspicious package.
It was opened and found to contain a vegetable matter in bubble wrap.
Officers went to Bannan’s address, at Slieau Ree Apartments in Union Mills, and executed a search warrant.
During the search, they found approximately 0.8 grams of herbal cannabis, and 0.8 grams of cannabis resin.
The court heard that Bannan has a previous drug-related conviction in 2021, for two counts of possession with intent to supply, two of offering to supply drugs, one of importation of cannabis to the island, and one of possession.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client had significant mitigation.
He said that Bannan had been prescribed medicinal cannabis at the time of the offences, and had asked his provider to increase his monthly prescription.
Mr Rodgers said that his prescription had since been increased.
‘He accepts he ought to have been more patient,’ said the advocate.
‘It was a very small quantity.’
Mr Rodgers asked the court to consider a conditional discharge for the offences, or a fine towards the lower end of the spectrum.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘I have noted you were prescribed medicinal cannabis at the time, but were unlawfully supplementing the quantity, and have now had your legitimate prescription increased.’
Bannan was fined £200 for each offence and must also pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay at a rate of £50 per week.