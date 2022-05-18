I sold only one ounce of cannabis, offender says

A 37-year-old Douglas woman admitted selling cannabis when she appeared in court this week.

Katie Ann Glover pleaded guilty to possessing the drug and being concerned in its supply.

She will be sentenced on June 28 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that police executed a search warrant at Glover’s home at Anagh Coar Road on August 9.

She told police there was cannabis in the house which was for her personal use.

An amount of 4.8 grams was found, valued by police at £114.

During an interview at police headquarters, Glover admitted possession of the drug for personal use.

Her mobile phone was taken for analysis and conversations were found relating to selling cannabis.

She was interviewed again and confirmed that no-one else had access to her phone, but answered ‘no comment’ when asked about the incriminating messages.

Ms Braidwood submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea for his client, in which Glover said that she estimated that she had sold no more than one ounce of cannabis in total.

This was accepted by the prosecution as Ms Braidwood said it was impossible to put a figure on how much was sold based on the messages.

Mr Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks accepted summary court jurisdiction and adjourned sentencing until June 28.