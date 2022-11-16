I spat a mouthful of blood at police officer after a tooth was knocked out, offender says
Subscribe newsletter
Dean Anthony Whitehead spat on the officer but said it was because he had a mouthful of blood due to a tooth being knocked out.
Sentencing of the 35-year-old was adjourned until January 3 so that a probation report can be prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to an address in Tramman Park in Anagh Coar on September 30.
The window in a front door at a property there was shattered, and Whitehead approached officers from a flat below.
He was described as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol, and told police he was concerned about the resident because they were not answering their phone.
Police entered the property to perform a welfare check after no one answered the door.
However, Whitehead, who lives at Heather Crescent, Pulrose, was then said to have become abusive, swearing at officers.
He started to get in the way of officers and step towards them.
After the occupant was found safe and well, Whitehead was asked to leave the scene.
However, he continued shouting and swearing, saying: ‘I’m allowed to be here.’
Police again told him to leave the scene but he was again verbally aggressive and stepped towards an officer.
Whitehead eventually went outside but then started shouting and swearing again.
He was given a final warning, which he did not heed, and he was subsequently arrested.
A struggle ensued, during which he was put on the ground as he kicked his legs and thrashed his arms.
Whitehead then spat upwards, towards police, with the spittle landing on a police woman’s trousers.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that her client was pleading guilty to the assault on a reckless basis rather than it being deliberate, as Whitehead said a tooth had been knocked out when he was put on the ground so he had a mouthful of blood, which caused him to spit.
Ms Cooil asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Whitehead has numerous previous convictions and was subject to a probation order at the time of these latest offences.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court permission.