A Manchester man must pay a £1,850 fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, immediately or face up to 85 days’ jail.
Andrew James Ormrod, of Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, arrived in a Ford Transit van, on the Heysham ferry on December 10.
Representing himself in court, he said he had four children, adding: ‘I took a risk. It was mainly about keeping a roof over their heads.’
Magistrates fined the 40-year-old £1,200 for driving while disqualified and £650 for having no insurance.
He was also given an 18 month driving ban.