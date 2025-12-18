A Manchester man must pay a £1,850 fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, immediately or face up to 85 days’ jail.

Andrew James Ormrod, of Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, arrived in a Ford Transit van, on the Heysham ferry on December 10.

Checks found he was disqualified from driving in July at Devon magistrates court.

Ormrod was driving a company van and said he was here to work three days as a pipe fitter.

Representing himself in court, he said he had four children, adding: ‘I took a risk. It was mainly about keeping a roof over their heads.’

Magistrates fined the 40-year-old £1,200 for driving while disqualified and £650 for having no insurance.

He was also given an 18 month driving ban.