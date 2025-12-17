Visitors to the Villa Marina are being encouraged to think local when ordering a drink, with new Manx-themed branding now in place at the Joe Loss Bar.
The Villa Gaiety has introduced the updated signage and design touches to highlight the wide range of locally produced beverages available, making it easier for customers to choose Manx products during their visit.
The initiative aims to celebrate island producers while gently prompting visitors to support local businesses when enjoying a night out at one of the island’s most recognisable venues.
Those behind the move say the branding is designed to be informative rather than intrusive, drawing attention to Manx options that might otherwise be overlooked.
Further rollouts are planned, with similar updates set to appear across more bars within the Villa Marina complex in the coming weeks.
A spokesperson said the aim is to make choosing local a simple and natural option for customers, adding: ‘Next time you visit, why not raise a glass to local and choose Manx.’
The new branding arrives as the Gaiety Theatre continues to mark a significant milestone, celebrating 125 years at the heart of the island’s cultural life.
As part of the anniversary, visitors to the Circle Bar may also have noticed a striking new artistic wallpaper mural, unveiled in September, which captures the theatre’s rich history and enduring spirit.
Designed by creative studio 572, the mural features nearly 200 images documenting 125 years of performances and personalities associated with the Gaiety.
The images were contributed by performing societies and individuals with links to the theatre, and compiled with the support of the Friends of the Gaiety Theatre.
Together, they create a visual tribute to the many artists who have taken to the stage over more than a century.