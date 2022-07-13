A 24-year-old offender has admitted assaulting a woman at the Outback bar.

Nicola Rachael Goldstraw pushed her victim in the face then pulled her hair.

She pleaded guilty to common assault and will be sentenced in summary court on August 23 after a probation report has been prepared.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Goldstraw, who lives at Heather Crescent, Douglas, was at the Barrack Street nightspot in Douglas on February 26 at 1.30am.

She was said to have approached the victim and said ‘I’ll batter you, right here, right now,’ before pushing her in the face, causing her to fall into some steps.

Goldstraw left the woman but then returned a few minutes later and grabbed her by the hair with both hands.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

After being arrested, during a police interview, Goldstraw answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Defence advocate John Wright said: ‘After the unpleasantness of the incident, Ms Goldstraw has been cooperative, and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

‘She has since approached the victim to apologise to her directly.’

The court heard that Goldstraw has mental health issues.