‘I’m guilty, I went for a piddle’

A 52-year-old man who said he breached a licensed ban to go to the toilet has been given a conditional discharge.

Ralph John Walker was arrested at the Villa Marina when the Isle of Man Sports Awards were being held.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Walker, who lives in Derby Road in Douglas, was given a two-year ban from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol in January this year.

However, on January 31 at 6.45pm, Walker was seen in the Villa Marina foyer holding a two-litre bottle of cider.

He refused to leave when asked to by staff and was subsequently arrested when police arrived.

In court when asked for his plea he said: ‘Guilty, I went for a piddle.’

A probation report said that Walker probably engaged with probation better than any other client as he attended their office three times a week sometimes.

The report said that he had a longstanding issue with alcohol and only really ever caused harm to himself.

Walker was described as an easy target for others and was said to be working with Motiv8 to try to address his drinking.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander said that Walker was currently paying a fine of £600, then had fines of £420, £250, and £125 to pay after that, with his fines due to end in August 2023.

‘There seems to be no benefit in loading him up with fines,’ said the advocate.

‘Mr Walker hadn’t appreciated it was a breach by going in to use the facilities.

‘He was drinking alcohol someone else had purchased.’