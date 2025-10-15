Two men who were arrested while drunk at the airport have appeared in court.
Anthony Stephen Thomas Langley aged 19, and Oshin Mian Kaighin, who is 21, both admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Langley also pleaded guilty to entering a security restricted area and criminal damage.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced Kaighin to a two-year probation order, while Langley’s sentencing has been adjourned while a probation report is prepared.
Langley is currently on licence, having been released early from a sentence imposed in September last year, for causing grievous bodily harm, after he head-butted and punched a man at the TT funfair.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the duo were at the departure lounge at Ronaldsway Airport on October 13, at 9.15am.
Flights were delayed due to fog, so a large number of passengers were present.
Langley, who lives at The Meadows, Kirk Michael, was said to be slumped in a chair, while Kaighin was lying back on a seat, with both said to have been drinking.
They then walked to gate one and both tried to push open a door.
Langley was said to have kicked the door numerous times, causing it to flex.
He then broke a glass panel covering an emergency door release button and entered a restricted area.
Security officers arrived, and Langley and Kaighin were said to be swearing and shouting, causing a commotion in front of other passengers.
Kaighin, who lives at Albert Terrace in Ramsey, and is currently subject to a suspended sentence, was represented by advocate Louise Cooil, who said that it had been over 18 months since her client’s last offence, and his involvement had been limited to pushing a door, shouting, and swearing.
Langley has been granted bail until his sentencing.