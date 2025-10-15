READER WARNING: The image contained at the bottom of the story may upset some readers.
The attack happened in a field off Oatlands Road in the village between 8am and 5pm on Tuesday.
The farmer has taken to social media urging anyone with information to come forward.
He said: ‘Today (Tuesday), between 8am and 5pm, a large dog has attacked and killed two sheep with two more requiring vet treatment.
‘This happened in a field in Andreas village. Someone must have heard or seen something. A very tired and bloody dog has returned home to someone.
Isle of Man Constabulary’s northern neighbourhood policing team has confirmed it is investigating the incident and is appealing for information.
Posting on social media, the force said: ‘On Tuesday, October 14, at some time between 8am and 5pm, a dog attacked a flock of sheep in a field in Andreas Village. The field is located on Oatlands Road near the roundabout.
‘Police have received reports that the occupants of several vehicles tried to catch a large dog in the area during the afternoon.
‘If you can provide any information including a description of the dog or the area it was seen in, can you please contact Ramsey Police Station quoting the reference 97/6879/25.
‘Police would also like to appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage. The incident resulted in two sheep dying, two more needing veterinary treatment, and the rest of the flock stressed.’
The force ended by providing advice for dog owners when walking in areas where there are livestock.
It said: ‘Dog owners are again reminded to keep your dog on a lead and under your close control near livestock. Know where your dog is at all times.’