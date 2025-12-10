Questions have been raised about why a convicted sex offender who carried out a sex act on a bus after his release from jail on licence was not recalled to prison.
The Department of Home Affairs issued a statement after a petition was launched over the sentencing of Thomas Hall.
The 32-year-old, of Tromode House, was handed a £500 fine after pleading guilty to an offence of sexual activity in a public place and breaching an early release licence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said it was surprising the offence was fineable only. She told Hall: ‘If you continue to behave in this manner, you’re likely to be headed straight to prison.’
Hall was jailed in November 2024 for two years and 10 months, after indecently assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl he lured to his flat.
The online petition questioned why Hall had apparently been released after only six months.
Calling for the resignations of Justice Minister Jane Poole-Wilson and prison governor Leroy Bonnick, as well as the recall of Hall to prison, it states: ‘Thomas Hall's actions have left victims and families scared, and the lack of severe repercussions sends the wrong message. The community deserves better protection.’
The DHA said that as an offender with a short-term sentence, Hall was required by law to be released on licence at the halfway point of his sentence, reduced further for any time spent on remand.
‘In relation to Mr Hall, the probation service has introduced additional measures to reduce the risk to the public,’ said the DHA.
‘If a person breaches their licence, they are guilty of an offence, liable on summary conviction to a fine. The court may suspend their licence for up to six months and require them to be recalled to prison.’
The DHA said sex offenders are not subject to temporary release due to prison overcrowding.