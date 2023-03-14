Fines totalling £24,420 have been issued to seven individuals and nine businesses for income tax and national insurance related offences.
Costs were awarded.
Failed to pay Income Tax Instalment Payments and/or Class 1 National Insurance Contributions by the due date:
Beyond Habitat Limited, of Malew Street, Castletown, eight offences, fined £2,680
Contact Electrical Limited, of Claughbane Drive, Ramsey, 4 offences, fined £2,030.
Lezayre Landscapes Limited, of Cronk Aust, Andreas Road, 17 offences, fined £4,750
Mike Boyle Autos Limited, of St Andrews Works, Balthane Industrial Estate, eight offences, fined £3040
St John’s Steel Services Limited, of Mines Road, Foxdale, four offences, fined £1,850
Wilton (IOM) Limited, of Athol Street, Douglas, eight offences, fined £1770
Xander Limited, of Devonshire Crescent, Douglas, 12 offences, fined £3400.00;
Failed to submit Personal Income Tax Return(s) at the correct time:
Euan Thomas Callow, of Ballanoa Meadow, Santon, four offences, no fine
Ashley Ronald Joseph Harrison, of Barroose Road, Baldrine, two offences, fined £200
Bethany Emma Kelly, of Bridge Street, Peel, three offences, no fine
Linda McCormack, of Kensington Road, Douglas, three offences, fined £400
Paul Anthony Wild, of Orry Place, Castletown, one offence, fined £300
Nicholas Edward Wilkins, of Greenlands Avenue, Ramsey, two offences, no fine
Failed to comply with a notice to submit accounts in support of a Personal Income Tax Return
Alan James Hardinge, of St Runius Way, Glen Vine, one offence, fined £100