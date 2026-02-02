The inquest into the death of a motorist who died after his vehicle crashed into a wall has been opened and adjourned.
Jack Sheppard, 31, who sadly passed away following the collision which happened at around 9.30am on Friday, January 16.
A red Mini collided with a wall and no other vehicles are thought to have been involved. Flowers were left at the scene in tribute to Mr Sheppard.
Coroner James Brooks opened the inquest on Monday morning during which he confirmed a post-mortem had been carried out which concluded the medical cause of death was ‘a skull base fracture as a consequence of a road traffic collision’.
He confirmed Mr Sheppard, of Anagh Coar Road, Douglas, died at the scene.
He also said: ‘Police investigations are continuing and it is necessary to adjourn the hearing with the full inquest into his death being held in due course once all the evidence has been gathered.’
Mr Brooks said Mr Sheppard’s body could be released to the family so funeral arrangements can take place.
He added: ‘My condolences go out to his family on their sad loss.’
Police previously said they were continuing to carry out investigations in to the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.
A constabulary spokesperson added: ‘As the investigation continues, a number of witnesses have already been identified.’
Shortly after the incident, officers asked for any further witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact the Isle of Man Constabulary on 01624 631212, quoting reference number 1283/26.
The A18 remained closed between Ballacottier Road, Cronk-ny-Mona and Creg-Ny-Baa for almost 12 hours while the incident was dealt with and for initial investigations to take place.