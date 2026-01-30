A 46-year-old man accused of possessing indecent images of children has been refused bail.
He can’t be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told magistrates that the charges relate to 20 images allegedly found, but were holding charges, as other devices belonging to the defendant are still being analysed.
The images allegedly found so far have been assessed as category C, which is the lowest level.
Images are graded by the police between A and C, with A the most severe.
The case was adjourned until February 5, while the defence reviews the case papers.
The defendant submitted a bail application, which was opposed by the prosecution, but it was refused by magistrates.