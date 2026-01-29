A Ramsey motorist has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years for driving under the influence of cannabis.
Jonathan Hugh McCaul admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test after his ban ends.
The court heard that police detected a smell of cannabis as McCaul drove past at Ramsey Hairpin on August 19.
They stopped him at May Hill and a drug test later produced results of 9.1 for cannabis, which has a legal limit of two.
McCaul, of Traie Twoaie, said he’d smoked a joint the previous evening, and used cannabis for back pain.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs and he’ll pay at a rate of £10 per week.