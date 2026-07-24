RNLI Douglas has paid tribute to long-serving crew member John McCreadie who was part of the team that launched to help the stricken Solway Harvester.
John passed away at Hospice following a period of illness and he is the second member of the RNLI Douglas family to have passed away recently following the death of treasurer Mickey Cain.
John served at the Douglas Lifeboat Station for many years having joined in the late 1990s.
Paying tribute on social media, RNLI Douglas said: ‘John dedicated many years of service to Douglas Lifeboat Station, serving as crewman, coxswain and launch authority.
‘His wisdom, humour, straight-talking nature and, of course, his infamous "McCreadie knots" will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
‘His experience working aboard weather ships in the North Sea gave him a deep understanding of the challenging conditions that lifeboat crews can face in the Irish Sea.
‘He was part of the crew on the tragic night that Solway Harvester was lost on January 11, 2000 - an event that remains etched in the memory of the station and the wider community.’
John worked his way up through the ranks becoming a key member of the team.
A spokesperson for RNLI Douglas added: ‘Over the years, John went on to become coxswain, leading countless service launches with skill, professionalism and calm determination.
‘Later, as Launch Authority, his knowledge of lifeboating, sound judgement and unwavering commitment continued to guide and support generations of crew members.
‘Many of our crew grew up knowing John as a constant presence at the station. Some who knew him as children are now serving as crew themselves, and all hold a deep affection and respect for him. His influence helped shape not only our station but also the people within it.
‘John's loss will be felt throughout Douglas Lifeboat Station, the RNLI family and the wider community. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him.’