Coroner of Inquests James Brooks today opened the inquests into the deaths of two men who died during this year’s Manx Grand Prix.
Gary Vines and Ian William Bainbridge both died during this year’s racing.
Mr Vines, 33, a welder from Stevenage, living in Colchester, Essex, at the time of his death, died after a crash at Glen Vine in the first qualifying session of this year’s event on Sunday August 20.
Mr Brooks said that Mr Vines died from spinal, chest and lower injuries due to or as a consequence of bunt impact trauma with roadside barriers.
Mr Bainbridge, 69, a retired HR manager from Bishop Auckland, living in Barnard Castle, County Durham, at the time of his death, died on Tuesday, August 22, at Rhencullen during a classic senior qualifying session.
Mr Brooks said that Mr Bainbridge died as a result of head and neck injuries due to or as a consequence of blunt impact trauma with a roadside structure.
In adjourning both inquests Mr Brooks extended his condolences to both men’s friends and families, a sentiment shared by advocate Darren Taubitz representing ACU Events Limited.