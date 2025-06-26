A Glen Vine woman has recently celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by friends, family and enough Yorkshire Tea to keep her going for another year.
May Corlett, who moved to the Isle of Man as a 20-year-old newlywed, marked the milestone with a lively afternoon tea at Peel Golf Club, joined by more than 80 well-wishers from across her long and full life.
She credits her longevity to ‘hard work, family, Yorkshire Tea – and going out for fish and chips!’
Born in Burtonwood near Warrington in 1921, May began work aged 14 as a child-minder before joining the Admiralty at 18.
She met her husband Arthur while her family housed airfield builders – Arthur had just finished at Jurby and would later serve in the RAF. They married in 1942.
After the war, they moved to the island, living in a Nissen hut at Janet’s Corner in Castletown, which May described as ‘quite a nice one’.
The couple raised five children, Elaine, Lin, Graham, Cathy and David, and May now has 10 grandchildren and 14 great-granddaughters.
May has seen remarkable changes in her lifetime, from shopping by horse and cart to FaceTiming family in Mexico, the USA and Canada on her iPad.
Guests at her birthday included members of the WI, Mothers’ Union, her local craft group and Marown Church.
Entertainment was provided by the Southern Belles, singer David North, and May’s great-granddaughter Ava May.
Sadly, the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer were off island so couldn’t attend the occasion.
In place of gifts, May asked for donations, raising £530 for the Parkinson’s Disease Society Isle of Man and Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
The family thanked all who attended, as well as Peel Golf Club, Floral Numbers for Hire, Denise for the cake and granddaughter Laura for the decorations.