A Manx motorist whose dangerous driving contributed to a crash in which a woman died has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.
Former schoolteacher Pauline Edwards, 74, died after the car she was travelling in overturned on the Heysham M6 link road in August 2021.
On Monday, Atish Patel, 35, of Oakdale, off Governor's Hill in Douglas, admitted dangerous driving at Preston Crown Court, the Lancaster Guardian reports.
Patel was sentenced to 54 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 20 months. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £156 in costs. Under a reciprocal agreement between the Isle of Man and the UK, the driving ban also applies on the island.
John Burnley, 59, of Sugham Lane, Heysham, admitted driving without due care and attention on the second day of the trial. He received five penalty points and was fined £75.
Rosemary Rogers, 87, of Elms Hall, Bare, Morecambe, also admitted driving without due care and attention on the second day of the trial. She received three penalty points and was fined £50.
Mrs Edwards was a passenger in a Honda Jazz that collided with a BMW driven by Patel on the A683 Bay Gateway.
The Honda driver and another female passenger were injured, along with Patel and a female passenger travelling in the BMW.
Paying tribute after her death in 2021, Mrs Edwards' family said: 'Pauline taught at Lancaster Road Primary School for 40 years and touched many lives because of her ready smile, and caring and generous nature.
'As the loving widow of James Edwards, Pauline leaves behind her two sons, and many close friends. Pauline will be very much missed by all those who knew and loved her.'