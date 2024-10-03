PC Mark David Hempsall, aged 56, is accused of subjecting a former partner to physical and psychological abuse.
The domestic abuse charge encompasses alleged stalking and harassment of the complainant, including allegedly tracking her movements.
At magistrates court on Thursday, October 3, a joint application was made by prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon and defence advocate Jim Travers, for an adjournment of four weeks until October 31.
The adjournment is to allow time for the phone downloads and messages to be analysed.
Mr Hempsall, who has been a PC for 14 years, is yet to enter a plea to the charge, but his advocate has previously said that it is likely the allegation will be denied.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions for the defendant to reside at his home address, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, not to apply for a new passport, and not to leave the island without court consent.