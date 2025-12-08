A 66-year-old man from Cornwall has admitted driving under the influence of cannabis and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Gary Raymond Edwins, of Glansey Road, Falmouth, appeared before magistrates via a video link from the UK, also pleading guilty to having no insurance.
Blood tests showed results of 3.4 for cannabis, which has a limit of two, and 87 for benzoylecgonine, which has a 50 limit.
Edwins was told he would have to attend in person for sentencing, on January 15, but said he was struggling for money.
He was warned a warrant could be issued, but then said he may have to hand himself in at a police station, so that they would then bring him to the island.