An amorous TT reveller has been fined £500 being drunk and disorderly.
Justin Jackson told a female police officer she was ‘beautiful’ and started to touch her, but then became abusive after being warned about his behaviour.
The 48-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, with a trial due to be held in three weeks, but on Tuesday he changed his plea to guilty.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £500 prosecution costs, due to work done in preparation for a trial.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were on patrol outside 1886, during TT, on June 9.
Just after midnight, they were approached by Jackson, who was initially described as in good spirits.
He asked if he could pose for a photo with the three officers and they agreed.
Jackson was said to be slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and had glazed eyes.
He then asked if he could just have a photo with the female officer instead, saying: ‘She’s beautiful.’
He put his arm around her but did not produce any camera.
When quizzed about it, Jackson said: ‘I don’t have one. She’s beautiful.’
He then started touching the female officer on the hip area and arm and was warned about his behaviour.
Jackson then said: ‘Can’t we even touch people now? So you can’t touch a woman?’
He then became abusive, calling one officer a ‘f****** knob’.
Police again warned him about his behaviour and asked him to leave the area but he responded by saying: ‘You’re a f****** knob.’
After being told he was being arrested, he ran off but was caught and put on the ground.
One of the officers suffered a grazed knee and elbow as they fell.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
The advocate said that Jackson, who lives at Central Promenade in Douglas, had been out drinking at the Villa Marina, and had drunk five or six pints of lager between 7.15pm and 11.30am.
Jackson said he had then gone to 1886 bar and had a vodka and lime drink, and rated himself as seven out of 10 when asked how drunk he was.
Mr Reynolds said: ‘As he walked out, he saw the police and went for a chat.
‘He accepts his behaviour went beyond reasonable.
‘His intention was to just joke around but he went beyond what was acceptable.’
The advocate went on to say that when his client tried to leave the scene there had been no grappling, and that the officer had only suffered grazes due to falling as he reached out to grab Jackson.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £80 per month.