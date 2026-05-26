Oliver Charles Bolan, of Whitmore Vale, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood today (May 26), admitting speeding.
After hearing that Bolan was a company director whose licence was very important to him, the Deputy High Bailiff told him: ‘If your licence was very important to you, then you shouldn’t have been riding like a lunatic on our roads.
‘Not only could you have killed yourself, you might have injured other people.’
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a police officer on an unmarked motorcycle was riding behind Bolan, who was on a Honda Fireblade, on May 25, at 5.15pm.
They were travelling on the Cronk-Y-Voddy straight, with the defendant overtaking vehicles.
The officer radioed ahead and Bolan was pulled over at Ballig Bridge.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that 36-year-old Bolan wanted to apologise for his irresponsible riding and had spent a night in custody as a result.
Ms Shimmin said that he was on the island for the TT and was a self-employed company director whose licence was important to him.
The Deputy High Bailiff also ordered Bolan to pay £125 prosecution costs, as well as the fine, immediately, or face up to 40 days in prison in default of payment.
He must also take an extended test after the ban and was told he would have to arrange for his bike to be taken back to the UK.