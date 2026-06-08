Matthew Flavell admitted production of cocaine and ecstasy, while Keenan David James Bradley pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and driving without insurance.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that the duo arrived at the Sea Terminal with a woman in a campervan on June 3, from Heysham.
Officers located five ecstasy tablets, valued at £50, five small bags of cocaine, weighing a total of 1.9grams, and valued at £190, as well as 8.1 grams of cannabis, which they valued at £162.
Bradley was driving the vehicle, but only the woman was insured to drive it.
Flavell, who is 30, and from Westminster, Perth, Australia, was represented in court by advocate David Clegg.
Mr Clegg said this had been his client’s first time crossing the Equator, but admitted that he had known what he was doing was illegal.
Mr Clegg said that Flavell was an HGV driver who was due to leave the island on June 7.
Twenty-nine-year-old Bradley, of Niddrie Road, Edinburgh, was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who said her client intended starting the process of obtaining a cannabis prescription in the UK.
She said Bradley was only driving the van off the boat, as his wife didn’t like driving in tight spaces.
Magistrates fined Flavell £200 for each offence, while Bradley was fined £500 for the cannabis offence, due to his previous convictions, and £400 for the insurance offence.
They must both pay the fines, plus £125 prosecution costs each, immediately, or Flavell will face 30 days’ custody and Bradley will face 60 days.