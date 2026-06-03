Two drug dealers have been jailed for a combined total of more than 26 years after almost a kilogram of cocaine was hidden in a storage unit on the Isle of Man.
Samsha Sanghera, 49, and Ross Alexander Beggs-Cairney, 38, were involved in a plot to bring a substantial quantity of the Class A drug onto the island's streets.
Beggs-Cairney, of Manor Lane, Douglas, was also found in possession of more than 300g of cocaine at his Wash and Glow car valeting business on the White Hoe Industrial Estate.
Both men appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Monday for sentencing.
Sanghera, of Carlton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, previously admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. Beggs-Cairney admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing criminal property.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Sanghera booked a storage unit at Ronaldsway Industrial Estate on November 7 last year.
He also booked accommodation on the island on November 12 and December 13.
CCTV footage captured Sanghera arriving at the storage unit in a van driven by Beggs-Cairney on November 12.
Beggs-Cairney was arrested on December 17 while driving along the Old Castletown Road. Officers found more than £1,700 in cash in the vehicle, along with a key to the storage unit.
A search of his car valeting business uncovered a further £8,600 in cash and quantities of white powder later confirmed to be 311.6g of cocaine with a street value of £31,150.
Sanghera was arrested later the same day in Douglas. Officers found two keys to the storage unit in his possession.
When police searched the unit, they discovered an Amazon box containing almost a kilogram of cocaine with a street value of £99,800, along with weighing scales and clingfilm.
Beggs-Cairney's fingerprints were found on the box, while Sanghera's fingerprints were found on items inside it.
CCTV also showed Sanghera entering the storage unit on two occasions and being the only person seen accessing it.
Sanghera has no relevant previous convictions, while Beggs-Cairney has a number of previous convictions for drug-related offences.
Advocate Paul Rodgers, representing Beggs-Cairney, said his client accepted he had made a serious mistake.
He said: ‘My client has made a grave error of judgment. He has had an addiction to drugs but, in recent years, has tried his best to live a law-abiding life.
‘He started a business but it was not making money and now this decision will cost him a number of years.’
Mr Rodgers also stressed that no money had been laundered through his client's business.
Advocate David Reynolds, for Sanghera, said his client had been pressured into bringing drugs to the island.
He said: ‘My client had been employed as a sales manager for motor vehicles on a commission basis. This meant he did not always have a steady income and found himself in debt and took out a loan with the wrong people.’
Mr Reynolds said Sanghera had three children and played a significant role in the life of his youngest son.
Sentencing the pair, Deemster Graeme Cook said a ‘serious’ quantity of cocaine was involved.
Beggs-Cairney was jailed for 14 years, while Sanghera was sentenced to 12 years and nine months. Sanghera will also be excluded from the island for five years following his release.