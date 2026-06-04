The island’s police force has admitted the TT has put a strain on its custody suite in recent days.
Over the last several days a number of people have been arrested for motoring offences and breaking rules around entering the Mountain Course, while others have been apprehended for bringing drugs into the island.
Monday saw a total of 13 people taken into custody, a further eight on Tuesday, 12 more on Wednesday and three as of lunchtime on Thursday. There are 20 cells in the custody suite at police headquarters in Douglas.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Constabulary has warned people that bringing drugs to the island will not be tolerated.
They said: ‘Officers have also stopped a number of people at the ports, with several arrests made for producing drugs and some individuals now going to court.
‘Bringing drugs into our island will not be tolerated, and those who choose to do so will be dealt with robustly.’
The constabulary is also warning people to ride and drive responsibly, particularly with the wet weather we have been experiencing.
The spokesperson said: ‘We want people to enjoy TT, even on days like today (Thursday) when it is wet and there is no racing, but please do so responsibly.
‘Wet roads, reduced visibility and unfamiliar routes all increase the risk. Ride and drive to the conditions, stay within your limits and make decisions that keep you and others safe.
‘We are also asking people not to overindulge. Please behave responsibly when drinking. Look after each other and plan how you are getting home. Do not drink and drive. The risks are not worth it.’
In a message to visitors, the spokesperson added: ‘The island continues to function during TT, with residents travelling, working and going about their daily routines. Please be mindful of this and make choices that help keep everyone safe.’