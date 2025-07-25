The A18 Mountain Road is set to be shut from Monday to Friday to allow for verge cutting.
The road will close from 9am to 5pm from Monday (July 28) to Friday (August 1) between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa.
The verges along the Mountain Road are cut every year for both general road safety and to allow the Manx Gand Prix to be run safely.
This is done under closed road conditions to keep staff, contractors, and the general public safe.
In addition to the verge cutting, there will also be other maintenance work being completed during the road closures.
A masonry contractor will be rebuilding a roadside wall, located in the vicinity of the Gooseneck at the northern end of the road.
The wall was severely weakened during the TT period when a car crashed into it, and it is likely to take five working days for the contractor to complete.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture also has to fell two mature elm trees at the roadside at Lhergy Frissell (near the Ramsey Hairpin), with both considered to be at risk of falling into the highway if they are not dealt with.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure commented: ‘Please note that as there is less work to be done on the southern section of the road between the Bungalow and the Creg Ny Baa.
‘If the weather permits, it is hoped to complete works on this section of the road in the first two days.
‘If this is the case, then the Tholt Y Will/Bungalow/Creg Ny Baa route will reopen in the latter part of the week.
‘Access to the Victory Café, Snaefell Mountain Café and Snaefell Mountain Railway will be maintained from the Tholt Y Will Road.
‘Access to The Creg Ny Baa will be maintained from Douglas and the Creg Ny Baa back road.’