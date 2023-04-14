Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that McHarrie, who lives at Nursery Avenue, was arrested outside 1886 bar on August 31 last year.
Police found the cannabis in his jacket pocket.
The court heard that he has a previous conviction for cannabis possession in 2021 and that he is currently in £465 in arrears in relation to previous fines.
Other matters are also said to be currently being investigated.
McHarrie, who is 24, opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He told magistrates: ‘I’ve just smoked cannabis for as long as I can remember.
‘The government grows it and sells it, so next time I’ll get it from them and go the legal way.’
No order for prosecution costs was made.