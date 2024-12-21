A 46-year-old joiner has been fined £200 after admitting speeding.
Slawomir Smith appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood with the assistance of a Polish interpreter, admitting the offence.
His driving licence was also endorsed with four penalty points.
Smith was seen driving a Mercedes and was clocked travelling at 42mph in a 30mph zone.
He was subsequently stopped and was initially offered a fixed penalty notice but disputed the speed.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Louise Cooil, who said that Smith had disputed the speed as he believed he had only been driving at 35mph.
Smith said that there were no signs with the 30mph limit displayed in the direction that he was travelling in, but he accepted that signs were visible if you were driving the other way.