Barbara Ruth Connolly had previously been charged with resisting arrest and had not yet entered a plea, but that charge was withdrawn after she agreed to accept the binding order on Tuesday.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police had attended Connolly’s address on June 2, initially after an assault allegation was made against her.
Police arrived and Connolly said: ‘I’m going nowhere.’
Ms Cubbon said there had then been some ‘jostling’ and an argument over where Connolly’s trousers were.
The prosecutor said that police had not acted inappropriately but that the resisting arrest allegation had been at the lower end of the scale, so a binding order had been deemed appropriate upon review of the file.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client would accept the binding order, as she admitted that her behaviour fell below that which was reasonably acceptable.
The binding order will have a recognisance of £500.