Frankie Rhys Horne, aged 17, of Empress Drive, Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously pleaded guilty to possessing ketamine with intent to supply.
He had denied possessing criminal property but on Tuesday, prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that no evidence was being offered on that allegation, so it was subsequently dismissed.
Horne was represented in court by advocate Jane Gray and will appear at the higher court on March 31.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.