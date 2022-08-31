Kitching pleads not guilty to common assault
Saturday 3rd September 2022 10:57 am
Donovan Bradley Kitching, aged 38, currently living at probation accommodation Tromode House, has pleaded not guilty to common assault.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on February 1 and involve a prison officer while Mr Kitching was serving a sentence at the Isle of Man prison.
He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on October 18.
Mr Kitching, originally from St John’s, was jailed for 10 years in October 2014 after he admitted knocking down a woman who was out walking with her family on the Tholt-y-Will road.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.