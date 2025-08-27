Michael Robert Burgoyne, of Glenbrook Farm, Bedford, sent a postal admission to the offence.
The 40-year-old was stopped by police on May 29, at Creg Ny Baa, while riding a Honda C90 moped.
Burgoyne was displaying L plates and held a provisional UK licence, but learner permits in the UK are not valid in the Isle of Man.
In written mitigation sent to the court, he said he had come to the TT for his 40th birthday, but had thought that it would be legal to ride with his UK licence.
Magistrates also ordered prosecution costs of £50.