Learner driver admitted crime on social media

A teenager who admitted via social media to being involved in a car accident after she felt guilty has been fined £900.

Sarah Louise Stoddart contacted the driver of the other car on Snapchat after seeing that she had bought another car due to the collision.

Stoddart pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, having no driving licence, and having no insurance.

The 17-year-old’s licence was also endorsed with nine penalty points.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that a member of the public called 999 on December 19 at 7.36pm to report a car accident on the Jurby Coast Road.

The caller said that one of the drivers, who was in a red Ford Fiesta, had left the scene.

On January 22, Stoddart, who lives at Crellin’s Grove in Andreas, contacted the owner of the other vehicle involved on social media after seeing a post saying she had bought a car for £400.

Stoddart admitted to her that she was driving the Fiesta.

The Fiesta was found damaged at her home and she held only a provisional licence, despite being alone in the car.

She attended a voluntary police interview and said that she had gone out for a drive to ‘clear her head’.

She admitted she was not displaying ‘L’ plates and had no supervising driver.

Stoddart said she stopped for around 20 minutes and was then returning home when a car had driven into the back of her at a stop sign.

The teenager said she paused for around 30 seconds then drove off as she was scared.

Stoddart said she then saw a woman on Snapchat posting about her new car and felt bad so she offered to give her £200.

Defence advocate John Wright said: ‘This has come to light out of feelings of guilt and honesty.

‘Ms Stoddart has already paid £200 even though it might have been the other driver’s fault.

‘She has gone out upset and she knew she shouldn’t have been driving without supervision.’

Mr Wright went on to say that Stoddart would have been insured if she had been driving within the terms and conditions of her licence.

‘She is still a learner driver and is being a lot more cautious,’ said the advocate.

Ms Braidwood said that the other driver had been dealt with separately.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Stoddart: ‘By the sound of it, you probably wouldn’t have been prosecuted if you hadn’t contacted the other person and that reflects very well on you.’