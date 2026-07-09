A Douglas motorist has been fined £550 for driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Joel Nii Ansah Buxton, of Osborne Grove, admitted both offences and also received five penalty points.

Magistrates heard that police stopped the defendant while he was driving a Lexus RX 350 on March 12, on Bucks Road.

Checks showed he only held a provisional Manx licence but was unaccompanied.

The vehicle was insured but that was voided due to Buxton, 43, not driving in accordance with a licence.

Defence advocate Helen Lobb said Buxton had held a Ghanaian licence for 23 years and had moved here two years ago, but found he wasn't allowed to simply exchange his licence.

Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs.