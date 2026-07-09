Joel Nii Ansah Buxton, of Osborne Grove, admitted both offences and also received five penalty points.
Magistrates heard that police stopped the defendant while he was driving a Lexus RX 350 on March 12, on Bucks Road.
Checks showed he only held a provisional Manx licence but was unaccompanied.
The vehicle was insured but that was voided due to Buxton, 43, not driving in accordance with a licence.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said Buxton had held a Ghanaian licence for 23 years and had moved here two years ago, but found he wasn't allowed to simply exchange his licence.
Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs.