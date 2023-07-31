A 33-year-old woman from London has been cleared of importing class A drugs to the island after a trial.
Zuhra Abukar had denied production of 0.2 grams of methamphetamine.
After a trial in summary court on Wednesday (July 26), she was found not guilty of the allegation.
On Thursday, she appeared in court via video link from the prison.
She was due to face another trial on Monday (July 31), for two allegations of property damage, which she had also denied.
However, prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that the complainant in that case had now said he wanted to retract his statement.
He had been told that the police would contact him but had then said he would be changing his number.
Ms Cubbon said that the crown was therefore offering no evidence in relation to those two charges.
We previously reported that Ms Abukar, who lives at Freegrove Road in Islington, was first arrested as she got off the ferry in a vehicle on April 20.
It was alleged that she had the methamphetamine with her.
She said that she was visiting her boyfriend in Laxey.
Ms Cubbon said that the defendant had been fully legal aided and was not out of pocket, so any application for legal costs was opposed.
The court heard that Ms Abukar has spent 73 days in custody while on remand.
Defence advocate Jane Gray asked for legal costs to be awarded.
Magistrates agreed to award the costs, which will be paid from central funds, after they have been submitted by Ms Gray.