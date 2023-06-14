A woman from London has been remanded in custody after twice breaching her bail conditions.
Zuhra Abukar has previously pleaded not guilty to importing 0.2 grams of methamphetamine to the island, plus two counts of property damage.
The 33-year-old was initially granted bail to the probation accommodation Tromode House, but has now been arrested twice for failing to comply with the bail hostel’s curfew.
Ms Abukar was first arrested as she got off the ferry in a vehicle on April 20.
It is alleged that she had the class A drug methamphetamine with her.
She was due to attend court on May 2 but failed to do so and was subsequently arrested.
Ms Abukar was granted bail again but on May 30 she was arrested after returning late to Tromode House.
She then breached the curfew again on June 2.
The court heard that a warrant had been issued for the defendant in London, in January 2022, after she failed to attend court there, and she was eventually sentenced there in March 2022.
Defence advocate Jane Gray asked for bail to be allowed to continue, but High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she was not satisfied that any bail conditions would prevent the defendant from committing further offences.
Ms Abukar, who lives at Freegrove Road, Islington, was subsequently remanded in custody until June 27 when a pre-trial review is scheduled to take place in summary court.