Controversial plans for the new Laxey sewage treatment works has taken a step nearer with an application to demolish three chalets in the village.
Manx Utilities’ plans will see the main treatment works at Axnfell plantation with pumping stations at Laxey harbour and Garwick Bay.
Once operational, the new treatment works would ensure raw sewage is no longer pumped into the sea at Laxey Bay.
But most residents in the village were opposed to the plans during a meeting in October while it has also caused a rift within Garff Commissioners which led to two members resigning after the local authority backed the proposals.
But Manx Utilities is pressing on with the scheme and has now submitted a planning application for registered building consent to demolish the three chalets at Old Laxey Hill to make way for the Cairns pumping station near the harbour.
The three chalets are in the Laxey Conservation Area but are not on the protected buildings register.
The chalet roofs contain asbestos which will require specially-trained professionals to remove them.
In the cover letter, the applicant says: ‘The chalets need to be demolished to enable construction of the Cairn sewage pumping station, which forms part of the proposed first-time wastewater treatment network for flows from the Laxey and Baldrine catchments.
‘Stormwater storage will be provided at the Cairn SPS site to enable the storage of additional flows that are generated within the catchment during heavy rainfall/storm events. The stormwater will then be transferred to the sewage treatment works for treatment.
‘The Laxey and Baldrine catchments currently discharge untreated sewage directly into the Irish Sea. The proposed development will address this critical issue.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.