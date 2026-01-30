The Manx Whisky Company has received a gold medal at the World Whiskies Awards 2026 in London, adding to its growing list of international accolades.
The award was presented in the ‘Small Batch Single Malt Under 12 Years Old’ category for Bouramo, a whisky created from a combination of Isle of Man single malts matured in three separate casks.
The gold medal places Bouramo among the finalists for the title of ‘World’s Best Small Batch Single Malt’.
Finalists in the category represent 21 countries, including Scotland, Ireland, England, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, with the overall winner set to be announced in March.
Established in 2019, the Manx Whisky Company produces single malt whisky on the Isle of Man using locally sourced raw materials. The company says its production approach aims to reflect the character of the island, and its fourth whisky release took place in November 2025.
Magnus Grinneback, co-founder and distiller at Baldrine-based Manx Whisky Company, commented: ‘With this gold medal we have received the highest accolades three years in a row.
‘Waiting for the results is always tense, but getting this kind of confirmation of the quality of our whisky is very special.’
For the founders, the award carries particular significance as a Manx business competing on the world stage.
‘We’ve always believed the island has everything needed to make exceptional whisky,’ added co-founder Scott Young.
‘To see that recognised internationally means a great deal.’
Although current releases are sold out, the Manx Whisky Company’s whiskies remain available by the glass at selected venues across the island. An updated list of participating venues is published on the company’s website.