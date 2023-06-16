A lorry driver who refused to take a roadside drug wipe test has been fined £1,000.
After admitting the offence, Leonard Vernon also had his licence endorsed with four penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that 36-year-old Vernon was seen by police as he drove a Volkswagen Golf on the Sloc Road heading towards Port Erin.
They followed after initial concerns about his speed.
He was spoken to at Close Famman in Port Erin and officers described him as having bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils.
Vernon refused to take a drug wipe test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client was seen by a doctor at the police headquarters and was deemed not to be under the influence of drugs.
‘In terms of why he didn’t comply, he felt the relevant requirements for taking the test weren’t met,’ said the advocate.
Mr Rodgers said that there had been no speeding charge and that Vernon, who lives at Close Corneil, Port Erin, had been a heavy goods vehicle driver for more than 10 years.
The advocate said that, while refusing to take the test at the police station carried a mandatory ban, refusal at the roadside did not, and asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of penalty points, saying that a ban would mean Vernon would lose his employment.
Magistrates also ordered Vernon to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £25 per week.