Port Erin Commissioners has agreed to hold a public meeting about the ongoing situation at the Reayrt Vradda glamping site, amid concerns over planning enforcement and the future of the land.
Board member Jimmy Cubbon said he wants to see the matter resolved and is calling on the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and Manx Utilities to attend.
It was confirmed at a recent meeting that an offer had been received to take over the lease. However, due to local authority legislation, the commissioners cannot accept it until the land is returned in full. Any future lease must also go through a tender process.
The operating company behind the glamping site went into liquidation last summer and it was announced that the field would be returned to the commissioners.
Mr Cubbon, who was not on the board when the original decisions were taken, said there has been frustration at how long the process has taken.
‘Since I’ve been on the board, there’s just huge frustrations about how drawn out the process has become,’ he said.
He said he believes there have been ‘decisions or indecisions’ by government departments that have made it difficult for the commissioners to move forward.
Mr Cubbon claimed there are people living at the site permanently, which he said would be a breach of planning rules.
‘Where’s the planning enforcement department?’ he said. ‘This is a matter which has seriously affected the south and Port Erin, and it could have resulted in this campsite legal debacle being wound up a lot sooner.’
He said he wants someone from planning enforcement, or senior officials within DEFA, to attend the meeting and ‘be accountable to the public’.
Mr Cubbon also called for a representative from Manx Utilities to be present, questioning why an electricity supply had been provided at the site if there was a suspected breach of planning.
He said the situation could result in significant legal costs for the local authority and that it needs to be resolved before the commissioners can move forward.
No date has yet been set for the public meeting, but commissioners said it would take place in the near future.
In a statement, a DEFA spokesperson said: ‘A planning enforcement case relating to Reayrt Vradda remains ongoing.
‘Officers have carried out a number of site visits in recent weeks and are progressing formal correspondence with relevant parties, including the landowners and liquidator.
‘We are aware of calls for a public meeting and, subject to availability, are happy to attend to outline the planning position and enforcement process.’
A spokesperson for the Manx Utilities Authority said the site has one electricity supply, which was transferred to a new customer on November 14 following a valid application that met all requirements.
The statement added: ‘Our function is limited to the safe and compliant provision of electricity to customers who meet those requirements.
‘We understand from media reporting that a public meeting is being arranged in relation to the site. Manx Utilities is happy to engage, where appropriate and within the scope of our responsibilities, once it is clear what information or support is being sought.’