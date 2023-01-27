A 28-year-old man was today sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison for possession of drugs with intent to unlawfully supply.
Miles Wallace was arrested on December 15, 2022, at his home at Cronk Elfin, Ramsey, where the police found 36.95g of cocaine, which had a street value of £3,695.
This was found split between 33 ‘small blue bags’ and one larger bag.
There was also a small amount of cannabis found in a jar during the search of the property.
The drugs were found in the property and under the floorboards.
The court heard that Wallace made some comments about going to prison and proceeded to say goodbye to his dog.
Following his arrest, Wallace told officers: ‘There’s more drugs in the house but they found everything under my floor.’
Defence advocate Michael Peterson said: ‘This is an unfortunate and familiar case before the court.’
He also told the court that Wallace had been ‘preyed upon by more significant operators’.
However, Mr Peterson said that his client knew he had ‘no one to blame but himself’.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson informed the court that he was a ‘low-level street dealer’.
Deemster Graeme Cook said: ‘The man I am hearing about is a different man than the person in the dock today.
‘But I must try to send a message out that this behaviour must stop.’