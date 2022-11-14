‘Make sure this is the last time you appear in court’
A 23-year-old woman has been fined £750 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises after an incident at the British pub in Douglas.
Abby Alisha Kelly was involved in an altercation with another customer which resulted in her being ejected.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that, on September 10 at 11pm, police were called to the North Quay pub after a report of a disturbance.
Kelly had been in the bar with a friend and was said to have been involved in an altercation.
She was said to have pushed and hit an unknown man then argued with security staff as she was asked to leave.
When officers arrived, they found her on Market Hill with her friend.
She was said to have appeared dishevelled and was slurring her words.
Staff at the British told police that Kelly’s friend had been the main aggressor so officers arrested her.
This prompted Kelly to say: ‘Put me in with her. Come on, put me in with her.’
She then put her arm across the police vehicle to stop the door closing and demanded to know an officer’s name.
Kelly was subsequently arrested and during an interview later, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
However, after being shown CCTV footage from the British, she handed in a prepared statement admitting being disorderly there and apologising.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had no previous convictions and that the offence charged, related only to her behaviour in the pub.
The advocate said: ‘Ms Kelly admits she needlessly got involved in someone else’s situation.
‘A male was going through her friend’s handbag and she accepted it was inappropriate for her to get involved.
‘There was some pushing and she struck the back of the unknown male’s head with an open palm.
‘She accepts she argued with security staff.’
Mr Kermode went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and her admission in writing during the interview.
‘She has apologised to the police and wishes to repeat that to the court,’ said the advocate. ‘Clearly alcohol was a factor.’
Magistrates’ chair Geoff Collier told Kelly: ‘This was an unsavoury event. This is your first time in front of the court, please make sure it’s your last.’
Magistrates ordered Kelly, who lives at High Street in Port St Mary, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.