A 51-year-old man has denied three allegations of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
The man can't be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.
They involve allegations that the defendant touched intimate areas of the girl’s body and kissed her neck.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said it’s also alleged there had been an element of grooming, with the defendant allegedly buying the girl gifts.
The prosecutor submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial, which was not opposed by defence advocate Stephen Wood.
Committal proceedings will take place on April 9.
Bail was granted.