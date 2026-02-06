Michelle Ann Baker, aged 49, said that she couldn’t remember the Boxing Day incident.
When officers arrived, staff said that the defendant had been verbally abusive to paramedics, who were dealing with another matter, and had tried to kick an ambulance.
Baker refused to give her details to police and was described as having glazed eyes, and slurring her words.
She was arrested and interviewed the following day, saying she had gone out at around 5pm.
She said she’d had a bottle and a half of wine at home, then three glasses of wine in the Creek.
Baker claimed she had no recollection of the later events, and was said to be upset and embarrassed when statements were read to her.
She said that she wanted to write a letter of apology to the licensee of the Creek.
In court, she pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on licensed premises.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that CCTV footage had been received, but was inconclusive as it didn’t show the events concerned.
But the advocate said that Baker had no reason to doubt the licensee’s account.
Ms Gray said that Baker had been suffering from anxiety and depression, and using alcohol as a form of escapism.
Baker, who lives at Reayrt Aalin, said that she had not drank since the incident and had no plan to do so.
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.