A 61-year-old Douglas man who punched two women in the stomach at an assisted living facility has been jailed.
Christopher McEvoy admitted two counts of common assault and was sentenced to four months’ custody.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson told the court that McEvoy was living at Viva Heights, an assisted living facility at Victoria Road in Douglas, on July 22.
He requested an ambulance, claiming that he couldn’t walk, but was described as being very drunk.
Police arrived and he was assisted by them and staff, and the ambulance was cancelled.
Officers left but then McEvoy was said to have ended up on the floor.
A staff member tried to help him up, but he lunged at her and hit her in the stomach.
He was described as being angry and aggressive.
McEvoy then chased the woman down a corridor, shouting that he couldn’t be kept there.
Another staff member tried to stop him coming into an office, but he put his foot in the door.
He then grabbed her by the wrist and punched her in the stomach.
The staff had to lock themselves in a room as McEvoy shouted that he was going to kill them and pushed against the door.
The court heard that he has numerous previous convictions related to alcohol.
Defence advocate James Peterson referred to a probation report, which he said detailed the defendant’s history and vulnerabilities.
He said that McEvoy was a deeply vulnerable person in his own right, and had lost his place at Viva Heights as a result of the offences.
The report assessed him as a low risk of harm to others, despite the offences.
Magistrates chair Lisa Horton told McEvoy: ‘In a drunken outburst you have lashed out. This must have been terrifying for the staff.’