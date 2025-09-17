Two men have been accused of being involved in supplying 629 grams of cocaine.
Thirty-year-old Lee Dodd, of Oak Avenue, Douglas, denied the allegation, while appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on December 9.
Mr Dodd was represented by advocate Ian Kermode, while advocate Helen Lobb represented Mr Cho.
The Deputy High Bailiff declined jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on October 21.
Mr Dodd is on bail, while Mr Cho is remanded.