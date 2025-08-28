A 30-year-old Port Erin man has been accused of driving while more than seven times the limit for cocaine.
Elliot Peter Hunnisett-Biggs, of Ballafesson, is also charged with driving under the influence of its metabolite benzoylecgonine.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on March 6, and involve alleged readings of 78 for cocaine, which has a limit of 10, and 480 for the metabolite, which has a limit of 50.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who asked for an adjournment until September 18, saying the defendant wanted time to instruct advocate Michael Jelski going forwards.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with a condition to reside at his home address.