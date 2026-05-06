A 57-year-old Douglas man will face a trial in summary court on August 28.
Jonathan Richard Fletcher has previously pleaded not guilty to making nuisance calls to emergency services.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on January 29.
Mr Fletcher, of Mona Street, was remanded in custody, but made a successful bail application via his advocate Paul Rodgers.
Pleased to be granted bail and released from the prison, Mr Fletcher said: ‘I didn’t want to spend summer up there, even though it’s a good place to sunbathe.’
Bail was granted with conditions not to contact emergency services, save for a genuine emergency, not to purchase or consume alcohol in public, and not to enter licensed premises.