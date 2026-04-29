A Ballasalla teenager who drove without a licence or insurance has been put on probation for a year.
Although he has no licence, these will apply if he obtains one.
We previously reported that police saw the 18-year-old driving a Volkswagen Golf, at 3am, on January 7, at the Three Roads junction in Ballabeg.
He went through a stop sign without stopping to check for traffic.
Police were coming in the opposite direction and subsequently pulled him over.
Garrett admitted he had no licence or insurance, and the owner of the car was a passenger at the time.
The owner was said to be due to appear in court on a future date.
The case was previously adjourned for a probation report, after it was said that Garrett would have no ability to pay any financial penalty.
In August 2025, he was sentenced to 100 hours’ community service for driving without a licence, tax, or insurance, which he was said to have completed.
A probation report said that Garrett was studying mechanics at the Isle of Man College and hoping to pursue an apprenticeship in the same field.
The report described him as likeable and quietly spoken and said that work could be done with him on impulsive behaviour and consequential thinking.
Garrett was represented by defence advocate Winston Taylor, who asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of the report, and impose a short period of probation, saying that it would benefit the defendant.
Mr Taylor said that probation could target and signpost Garrett’s needs.
Magistrates told Garrett that, if they had fined him for the three offences, the amount would have totalled £1,280, which reflected how serious the matters were.