Twenty-five-year-old Jamie Cachia admitted sending offensive messages via an electronic communications network.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Cachia called the emergency services joint control room on April 5, just after midnight.
He became abusive during the call, calling the handlers ‘useless c****’ and ‘p*****’, before hanging up.
Cachia then made further calls, continuing to be abusive, saying things like ‘braindead d*******’, but refusing to give his details.
Police went to his home and he apologised, saying he had become frustrated as he felt he was not being taken seriously.
When interviewed at police headquarters, Cachia said he had been intoxicated, as well as frustrated, but had written a letter of apology to the handlers which he wanted to be passed on.
A probation report said that the defendant had been drinking for most of the day in the lead up to the offence and said he had no recollection of the calls.
Cachia, of Tynwald Road, Douglas, said he’d been involved in a family argument, but the offence had been a blip.
The report said community service wasn’t an option, due to the defendant working full-time, and he wasn’t in need of probation.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said Cachia had been trying to get someone out of his home when he called emergency services and had shown genuine remorse by producing the letter of apology.
Mr Taubitz said that his client’s time at police headquarters had been a salutary experience and the behaviour would not be repeated.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Cachia: ‘You have been abusive in the extreme to people who were merely doing their job.’